Chinese premier stresses need for stable foreign trade, high-level opening-up

Xinhua) 08:08, March 21, 2025

Chinese premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits Taikoo (Xiamen) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 19, 2025. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

XIAMEN, March 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang has called for the stabilization of foreign trade with a pioneering and innovative spirit, and for the accelerated creation of new strengths in high-level opening-up.

Li, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his inspection tour of southeast China's Fujian Province, which lasted from Tuesday to Thursday.

When visiting sportswear manufacturer ANTA in Quanzhou, he stressed the need to make greater efforts in research and development input, in brand building, and in winning market favor with better products.

At the Jinjiang dry port, the premier stressed the importance of improving the full-chain service functions of land ports, and of providing more robust support for foreign trade enterprises.

During his tour of Taikoo (Xiamen) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, Li said that China will expand the opening-up of its services sector, leverage the role of free trade pilot zones, create a more favorable business environment, and provide improved support for foreign-invested enterprises.

At a symposium held during the inspection tour, Li called for unswerving efforts to expand opening-up, for the vigorous development of diversified markets, and for active innovation in trade channels and approaches.

Noting that private enterprises are China's primary foreign trade entities, Li said governments at all levels must strive to provide improved policy support and a better development environment for private businesses.

Chinese premier Li Qiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visits the Jinjiang dry port in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 18, 2025. Li made an inspection tour in Fujian Province from Tuesday to Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

