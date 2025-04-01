Wuzhou Juyan tea enters harvest season in China's Zhejiang

Xinhua) 08:31, April 01, 2025

Farmers transfer freshly-picked Juyan tea leaves at a planting base in Lutian Village in Jinhua City of east China's Zhejiang Province, March 31, 2025. The Wuzhou (ancient name of Jinhua) Juyan tea has recently entered its harvest season. The making technique of the Juyan tea, together with that of Longjing tea (West Lake Dragon Well tea), Changxing Zisun tea (a tea variety originated from Changxing County) and some other reputed tea varieties in Zhejiang, was inscribed on the World Intangible Cultural Heritage List in 2022.

In recent years, with joint efforts from leading tea companies and Juyan tea making technique inheritors, Juyan tea has quickened its pace of development and moved towards standardized production and industrialization. The development of Juyan tea industry has promoted local eco-tourism and helped increase incomes of local farmers. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

