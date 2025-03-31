City Walk: Tracing the fading dreams of Wuzhou in south China
Wuzhou is a port city in south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The city's Qilou Block, known for its iconic arcade buildings, is home to 22 historic Qilou streets, stretching over 7 kilometers and featuring 560 buildings in total.
The arcade buildings represent a fusion of Eastern and Western architectural styles, embodying the unique cultural essence of southern China. It's a place of more than just captivating architecture though, as it's full of the city's special treats!
Herbal tea, a popular summer drink to diffuse internal heat; pickled fruits and vegetables, famous for their unique sweet, sour, spicy and salty flavor; and "Tortoise-herb jelly," a traditional jelly-like Chinese dessert made from herbs, are among their most famous local treats.
Follow Spanish host Alvaro Lago as he snacks and wanders through the ancient Qilou buildings, tracing the fading dreams of Wuzhou.
