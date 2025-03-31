Chinese rescuers pull out pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay

Xinhua) 14:06, March 31, 2025

Members from the China Search and Rescue Team and the Rescue Team of Ramunion jointly transfer a pregnant survivor at a quake site in Mandalay city, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. Chinese rescuers pulled out a pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay on Monday morning. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua)

MANDALAY, Myanmar, March 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese rescuers pulled out a pregnant survivor in quake-hit Myanmar city Mandalay on Monday morning.

The China Search and Rescue Team and a civilian rescue team of RAMUNION RESCUE joined their efforts in the above-mentioned rescue mission, Yue Xin, a squad leader of the China Search and Rescue Team, told Xinhua at the rescue site in a residential area of the city.

He said the Chinese rescuers braved several after-shocks during this rescue mission. A 7.9-magnitude tremor that struck Myanmar last Friday caused severe damage to the building, from which the survivor was pulled out, he added.

"We hope to bring hope for more lives here," Yue said.

The China Search and Rescue Team recovered another survivor in Mandalay on Monday. The team arrived in the city late on Sunday.

