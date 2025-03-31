Spring thaw begins at Qinghai Lake in NW China
Ice on Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province has begun to melt with the arrival of spring, drawing large numbers of migratory birds back to the region. The returning wildlife brings new life to the awakening landscape.
The crystal-clear lake water, white clouds and resting birds create a tranquil scene, showcasing the beauty of Qinghai Lake in early spring.
Ice on Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province begins to melt. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)
Migratory birds gather on Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. (People's Daily Online/Kuang Yu)
Photos
