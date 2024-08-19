Qinghai Lake, the sapphire jewel of the Qinghai-Tibet plateau

(People's Daily App) 10:26, August 19, 2024

Situated in the northeastern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Qinghai Lake is a unique natural wonder that plays a pivotal role in maintaining the ecological balance in Western China. Its azure waves, reminiscent of a sapphire set in the plateau, and the way it mirrors the white clouds, create a breathtaking scene that is truly one of a kind.

(Video source: CCTV)

