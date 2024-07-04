Naked carp migration attracts tourists to Qinghai Lake

People's Daily Online) 15:16, July 04, 2024

June is the annual migration season of the naked carp, an endemic species of Qinghai Lake in northwest China's Qinghai Province. They swim upstream to freshwater rivers to spawn. During the summer season, many people visit Qinghai to witness the spectacular sight of naked carp migration.

Birds rest on the water while naked carp swim against the current to spawn. (People's Daily Online/Yang Qihong)

"In the past, the river had a scarcity of fish, and they were relatively smaller in size. However, in recent years, the fish population has multiplied, and they have grown bigger," said Lan Kexian, head of Yikewulan township in Gangcha county.

"The consciousness of safeguarding the ecological environment has become deeply ingrained within us. The increase in the fish population and the resurgence of wildlife are tangible transformations that we can witness," he added.

To ensure the safe migration of naked carp, different local departments in Gangcha county have teamed up. They are concentrating their efforts on crucial spawning rivers, intensifying awareness campaigns, establishing round-the-clock monitoring stations, and implementing patrols to effectively safeguard the aquatic fishery resources.

"Whenever we come across stranded naked carp during our patrols, we promptly take rescue measures and take them back to the spawning rivers. To date, we have rescued over 3,000 stranded naked carp," said Geri Gyatso, a law enforcement officer from Gangcha county.

According to the protection and utilization administration in the Qinghai Lake scenic area, there were 120,300 tonnes of naked carp in Qinghai Lake in 2023.

The growing naked carp population has brought tangible benefits to the surrounding residents.

"Most of us around here are herders. With the surging naked carp population, we've witnessed a surge in tourists as well. The scenic area has also flourished, and I, too, have reaped the rewards of tourism," said Guo Yongzhong, a 55-year-old vendor.

"Business is thriving! During the annual naked carp migration season, which spans three to four months, I can rake in tens of thousands of yuan (1 yuan equals approximately $0.14)," the man said with contentment.

