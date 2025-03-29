Xi meets Bangladeshi interim government's chief adviser

Xinhua) 09:35, March 29, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

BEIJING, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Bangladeshi interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus in Beijing on Friday.

Noting that the peoples of the two countries have a long-standing history of friendly exchanges, Xi said the two sides have always supported each other and treated each other as equals for win-win cooperation since the establishment of diplomatic ties.

China maintains a high degree of stability and continuity in its good neighbor and friendly policy toward Bangladesh, and continues to be a trustworthy neighbor, friend and partner of Bangladesh, Xi added.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of China-Bangladesh diplomatic ties, and 2025 is also the year of people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, Xi said, while expressing the willingness to work with Bangladesh to push China-Bangladesh cooperation to a new level and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Stressing that China and Bangladesh should continue to deepen political mutual trust and firmly support each other on issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns, Xi said China supports Bangladesh in safeguarding national sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity and exploring a development path suited to its national conditions.

China will further deepen reform comprehensively and expand high-standard opening up, which will bring new opportunities for the development of Bangladesh and other countries in the world, he noted.

He called on the two sides to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, expand cooperation in the digital economy, green economy, marine economy, infrastructure, water conservancy and other fields, enhance people-to-people exchanges and strengthen mutual understanding and friendship between the two peoples.

China advocates an equal and orderly multipolar world and an inclusive economic globalization that benefits all, and is willing to strengthen multilateral coordination and cooperation with Bangladesh to promote development through solidarity among countries of the Global South and build a community with a shared future for humanity, Xi said.

Yunus noted that China is a reliable partner and friend of Bangladesh. The Bangladeshi side firmly adheres to the one-China principle and opposes "Taiwan independence," he said.

Bangladesh is willing to take the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to promote the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership, said Yunus, urging both sides to enhance Belt and Road cooperation.

The Bangladeshi side welcomes more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country and help with its economic transformation, Yunus said.

He lauded the three major global initiatives proposed by Xi and said that Bangladesh is willing to strengthen coordination with China to embrace opportunities and tackle challenges together, and jointly safeguard world peace, stability, development and prosperity.

