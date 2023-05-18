2 Bangladeshi soldiers killed in ambush

DHAKA, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Armed separatists Tuesday ambushed a group of Bangladeshi soldiers in the country's hilly southeastern region, killing at least two personnel, the army said Wednesday.

Two others were injured in the attack in Bandarban district, some 316 km away from the capital Dhaka, said the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) under the defense ministry.

It said in a statement the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA) terrorists detonated an improvised explosive device and opened fire on the military personnel who were patrolling the area.

The sudden blast and subsequent gunfire left two officers and two soldiers critically injured, it said, adding they were rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention.

Two soldiers succumbed to their injuries during the treatment, said the ISPR statement.

The KNA is an ethnic separatist organization in Bangladesh based in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

