Shahabuddin Chuppu takes oath as 22nd Bangladeshi president

Xinhua) 10:25, April 25, 2023

Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu (1st L, Front) takes the oath of office as Bangladeshi president with Bangladeshi Parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury (1st R, Front) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 24, 2023. (PID/Handout via Xinhua)

DHAKA, April 24 (Xinhua) -- Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu, a retired judge and former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission, took the oath as the 22nd president of Bangladesh Monday, with parliament speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury administering the oath of office to Shahabuddin.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, cabinet members and hundreds of distinguished guests attended the oath-taking ceremony, which was held in the historic Durbar Hall of the Bangabhaban, the presidential palace.

Outgoing president Md Abdul Hamid congratulated the newly elected president, the ruling Bangladesh Awami League (AL) party nominee who was elected unopposed on Feb. 13.

Hamid's second and last tenure expires on Monday.

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu (1st L, Front) is greeted by Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina (2nd R, Front) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 24, 2023. (PID/Handout via Xinhua)

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu (L, Front) is greeted by outgoing president Md Abdul Hamid (R, Front) in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 24, 2023. (PID/Handout via Xinhua)

Bangladeshi President Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu (2nd L, Front) and Bangladeshi Parliament Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury (3rd L, Front) sign documents during the new president's oath-taking ceremony in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on April 24, 2023. (PID/Handout via Xinhua)

