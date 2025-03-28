Economic, social rights better protected in China's Xizang: white paper

Xinhua) March 28, 2025

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Xizang Autonomous Region in southwest China has improved the protection of the economic and social rights of local people, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office on Friday.

The rights of people in Xizang to an adequate standard of living, education, work, health, and social security are better guaranteed, according to the white paper titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era."

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, Xizang has carried out an array of measures to alleviate and eradicate poverty.

The measures include boosting new industries, relocating the poverty-stricken population from uninhabitable areas, recompensing the poor for their loss due to eco-environmental conservation, improving education, and securing social assistance to meet people's basic needs, according to the white paper.

By the end of 2019, all 628,000 registered impoverished people in the region had been lifted out of poverty, the white paper said.

Following this achievement, China continued with the rural revitalization strategy to consolidate and expand the achieved outcomes. In 2024, the per capita net income of those lifted out of poverty in Xizang increased by over 12.5 percent.

