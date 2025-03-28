Right to study and use Tibetan language guaranteed: white paper

Xinhua) 16:25, March 28, 2025

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- The right to study and use the Tibetan language is guaranteed in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, said a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Friday.

All resolutions and regulations adopted by the People's Congress of Xizang and all general-purpose official documents and public notices released by people's governments at all levels in the region and their subordinate departments are published in both standard Chinese and Tibetan, it said.

The Tibetan language is widely used in publishing, media, and daily life. By the end of 2024, Xizang had 17 periodicals and 11 newspapers in the Tibetan language and had published 46.85 million copies of 8,794 Tibetan-language books, according to the white paper.

In addition to traditional media, new media has also been developed in the Tibetan language, including official accounts on social media, said the white paper titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era."

Courses on both standard Chinese and Tibetan are taught in primary and secondary schools in Xizang, it added.

