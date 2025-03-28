Freedom of religious belief effectively safeguarded in Xizang: white paper

Xinhua) 16:24, March 28, 2025

LHASA, March 28 (Xinhua) -- Lawful religious activities are under effective protection, and every effort is made to satisfy the religious needs of believers in southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, said a white paper issued by China's State Council Information Office Friday.

The region has approximately 46,000 Buddhist monks and nuns, 12,000 native Muslims, and over 700 believers of Catholicism, according to the white paper titled "Human Rights in Xizang in the New Era."

Ordinary believers commonly have a scripture room or a Buddhist shrine at home. In Tibetan Buddhist monasteries, traditional religious activities such as learning scriptures, debate, initiation as a monk or nun, abhisheka (empowerment ceremony), and self-cultivation are regularly practiced, and examination on scriptures and subsequent promotion in academic degrees are also held in monasteries on a regular basis, the white paper said.

Religious and folk activities, including the Shoton Festival, Butter Lamp Festival, Saga Dawa Festival, and religious walks around lakes and mountains, take place as customary, noted the document.

The central government and governments at all levels in Xizang fully respect the tradition of reincarnation of living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism, it said, adding that they strictly follow the Measures on the Management of the Reincarnation of Living Buddhas of Tibetan Buddhism and manage the process in accordance with the law.

Over 98 percent of monasteries and temples now have access to roads, telecommunications, electricity, water, radio and television, noted the white paper, adding that the government allocates over 26 million yuan (about 3.6 million U.S. dollars) per annum to cover medical insurance, pension schemes, subsistence allowances, accident injury insurance, and health check expenses for all registered monks and nuns.

Nine Tibetan Buddhism colleges, including the High-level Tibetan Buddhism College of China and Xizang Tibetan Buddhist Institute, have been constructed in China with an investment of 920 million yuan, it said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)