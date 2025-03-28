SCO military meeting held in east China's Qingdao

Xinhua) 09:43, March 28, 2025

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The first meeting of International Military Cooperation Organs of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Member States for 2025 was held from Wednesday to Thursday in China's eastern port city of Qingdao, a Chinese defense spokesperson said Thursday.

The meeting was hosted by China's Ministry of National Defense and attended by over 30 representatives from defense ministries of the SCO member states and the SCO Secretariat, ministry spokesperson Wu Qian told a press conference.

Wu said the participants had in-depth exchanges on deepening defense and security cooperation within the SCO framework and expressed willingness to maintain close communication to prepare for the upcoming SCO Defense Ministers' Meeting to be held in China.

