Global players call for hydrogen collaboration at top conference

BEIJING, Mar. 27 (China Economic Net) - "China has proposed to form a diversified hydrogen energy application system covering transportation, energy storage, industry, and other fields by 2035. Such a major plan will also play a key role in achieving China's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals," said James George, UNDP Deputy Resident Representative for China, in his keynote speech during the ongoing China International Hydrogen Congress 2025.

Today, major economies worldwide have successively accelerated the development of the hydrogen industry. By the end of 2024, more than 41 economies in the globe have formulated hydrogen industry strategies. The EU Hydrogen Strategy sets a target of 40 million tons of renewable hydrogen production capacity by 2030, the US Inflation Reduction Act provides a subsidy of up to USD 3/kg for clean hydrogen, and Japan's Basic Hydrogen Strategy plans that hydrogen energy will account for 15% of terminal energy by 2050.

The global hydrogen production projects have built a cumulative capacity of over 250,000 tons per year, with China accounting for more than half. It has gradually become a leader in the development of global renewable energy hydrogen production, and related industries. Meanwhile, the lack of economic efficiency of hydrogen energy application and the shortcomings of technological innovation are still posing challenges to players.

According to James George, since 2003, UNDP has been working with the Ministry of Science and Technology of China and the China Hydrogen Alliance to promote vocational training and technological innovation in fuel cell vehicles. At last year's International Hydrogen Energy Innovation Cooperation Forum, UNDP and Chinese partners signed a letter of intent on a green hydrogen comprehensive application demonstration project. "Currently, green hydrogen still accounts for less than 1% of global hydrogen production, which is both a huge challenge and potential."

Another guest, James Walker, Team Lead-Renewable Gases, International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), also expressed his willingness to deepen cooperation with China. "It is necessary to further develop relevant initiatives and cooperation with institutions, including the China Hydrogen Alliance, such as establishing an international hydrogen platform or trade forum. Establishing a superior cooperation framework is the first step to success."

Mikaa Blugeon-Mered, professor of hydrogen markets and geopolitics at Sciences Po in Paris, put forward more specific cooperation proposals. "Regarding methanol, ammonia and other related products, a green shipping channel could be established between China and Europe, that is, a green shipping corridor initiative."

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) data, the global demand for hydrogen in 2023 reached 97 million tons, but green hydrogen accounted for less than 2%, and hydrogen production from fossil energy (gray hydrogen) still dominated the market.

"In the future, we will carry out close international hydrogen energy cooperation through the National Energy Administration's China-EU Energy Technology Innovation Cooperation Energy Project and the China-IRENA Cooperation Project to promote global hydrogen energy resource sharing and coordinated development," introduced Liu Congmin, general manager of CHN Energy Hydrogen Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.

(Source: China Economic Net)

