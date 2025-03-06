China achieves world's first application of hydrogen energy technology in Antarctica
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China's independently developed hydrogen fuel cell has successfully generated electricity at the country's Qinling Station in Antarctica, marking the first ever application of hydrogen energy technology in the polar region, China Science Daily reported on Wednesday.
The fuel cell, developed by a hydrogen energy technology enterprise under the State Power Investment Corporation, serves as a core component of the station's microgrid system. The system is equipped with a hydrogen storage tank that boasts a maximum capacity of 50 cubic meters. When operating independently, the fuel cell can deliver continuous power to the station for up to 24 days, with a maximum output of 30 kilowatts.
Designed for modular scalability, the fuel cell system covers a power range from 50 kilowatts to tens of megawatts. It can achieve a power generation efficiency of 50 percent and a combined heat and power efficiency of over 90 percent, boasting a design lifespan of 40,000 hours.
Compared to traditional fossil fuel-based power generation, this hydrogen fuel cell saves approximately 400 grams of standard coal and reduces carbon dioxide emissions by about 1 kilogram for every kilowatt-hour of electricity produced.
During periods of favorable wind and solar conditions, excess electricity generated by the wind and solar power systems is used to produce hydrogen, which is stored for later use. When wind and solar power generation is insufficient, the stored hydrogen is converted back into electricity and heat through the fuel cell, ensuring a stable and sustainable energy supply.
The successful application in Antarctica validates the reliability of hydrogen fuel cell technology in extreme low-temperature environments, addressing a critical gap in the use of hydrogen energy in polar energy systems. It also establishes a benchmark for the construction of energy systems and microgrids in other harsh, low-temperature environments.
Photos
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
- Beautiful scenery of rapeseed flowers and traditional earthen buildings draws crowds to Hua'an, SE China's Fujian
Related Stories
- China's first ton-level liquid hydrogen unmanned eVTOL aircraft completes test flight
- China launches hydrogen-powered container ship, capable of sailing 380 kilometers
- EU targeting of Chinese hydrogen tech a move of self-limitation: analyst
- Tanzania urges African countries to embrace green hydrogen technology to power continent's future
- World’s first 100-kilometer hydrogen-powered multi-rotor drone successfully debuts
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.