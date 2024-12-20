China launches hydrogen-powered container ship, capable of sailing 380 kilometers

China has launched its first hydrogen-powered container ship, capable of carrying 64 standard containers, in Jiaxing, East China's Zhejiang Province, marking a significant step in adopting green shipping solutions, China Media Group reported on Thursday.

The vessel, measuring 64.5 meters in length, has a capacity of 64 standard containers, equivalent to approximately 1,450 tons. Powered solely by two 240 kW hydrogen fuel cell systems, it has an operational range of 380 kilometers.

Producing zero emissions, the green vessel offers a cleaner alternative to traditional fossil-fuel-powered vessels, which can reduce around 700 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

The vessel is equipped with a key hydrogen fuel cell system with a rated power of 240 kilowatts and the largest hydrogen fuel cell applied on a ship. Its hydrogen storage system can hold 550 kg of hydrogen, making it the largest capacity storage system used on a ship to date, chinanews.com.cn reported.

The control system integrates the hydrogen storage system, hydrogen supply system, fuel cell, lithium battery, propulsion, and control systems, all newly developed and implemented for the first time, the report noted.

Following its launch, the ship will undergo equipment installation and commissioning tests, with plans to commence operations on the inland transport route from Zhapu port in Jiaxing to Xiasha port in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province in 2025.

The voyage route will become China's first green hydrogen-powered inland container transport line, advancing the use of hydrogen energy in water transportation.

