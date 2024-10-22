China's installed clean energy capacity surges, shows commitment to green development

October 22, 2024

China has witnessed rising output of clean energy, official data showed, highlighting the continuous efforts of the country in beefing up renewable energy to boost its green development.

China's total installed power generation capacity reached 3.16 billion kilowatts as of September 30, up 14.1 percent year-on-year.

The installed capacity of solar power generation was about 770 million kilowatts, up 48.3 percent, and that of wind power was about 480 million kilowatts, up 19.8 percent, as per the National Energy Administration (NEA) on Monday.

"The significant increase in China's total installed power generation capacity, particularly the rapid growth of clean energy capacity, clearly demonstrates the government's investment in and commitment to the sector," said Wang Peng, an associate research fellow at the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences.

This growth helps optimize the energy structure and reduce reliance on traditional fossil fuels, and it also lowers carbon emissions, promoting environmental sustainability, said Wang.

Zhang Jianhua, head of the NEA, stated that the rapid development of renewable energy in China reflected continuous technological advancements, a complete industrial supply chain, and a favorable market environment, according to the official website of the NEA.

"After years of development, China has established a relatively complete supply chain for new-energy industries such as wind and solar power, while China is actively integrating into the global clean energy supply chain, continuously sharing high-quality clean energy products with the world." Zhang noted.

The rapid power generation capacity growth led by mixed clean power echoes the country's strategic move toward a greener and more resilient energy system, Chinese experts said.

