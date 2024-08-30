Home>>
China's clean energy use, capacity on the rise
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 15:09, August 30, 2024
Over the years, China has established a comprehensive energy supply system encompassing coal, oil, gas, nuclear, hydro, wind, and photovoltaic energy, providing robust impetus for the fast and sustained development of the economy and society, said a white paper titled "China's Energy Transition" issued by the State Council on Thursday.
