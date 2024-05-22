Yangzhou boosts construction of clean energy projects in China's Jiangsu

Xinhua) 16:41, May 22, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a photovoltaic power project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, the city of Yangzhou has been boosting the construction of clean energy projects to promote the green development. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows solar panels on the roof of a plant at an industrial park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, the city of Yangzhou has been boosting the construction of clean energy projects to promote the green development. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows a wind power project in Baoying County of Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, the city of Yangzhou has been boosting the construction of clean energy projects to promote the green development. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows power supply workers patrolling at a photovoltaic power project in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, the city of Yangzhou has been boosting the construction of clean energy projects to promote the green development. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

An aerial drone photo taken on May 21, 2024 shows solar panels on the roof of a plant at an industrial park in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. In recent years, the city of Yangzhou has been boosting the construction of clean energy projects to promote the green development. (Xinhua/Li Bo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)