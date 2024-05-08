Singaporean company to expand clean energy deployment in China

Xinhua) 16:07, May 08, 2024

SINGAPORE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Singapore's SP Group entered a strategic alliance with China Merchants Bank (CMB) Financial Leasing to support the deployment of renewable energy solutions in China, the energy supplier announced Wednesday.

The SP Group is expected to receive up to 8 billion yuan (1.12 billion U.S. dollars) in the following three years to support its projects, including solar farms, distributed solar photovoltaic, energy storage, and district cooling and heating.

"SP Group is committed to empowering a clean energy future for China and looks forward to working with like-minded financiers to advance the clean energy transition," said Loong Hui Chee, chief financial officer of SP Group.

