Home>>
Singaporean company to expand clean energy deployment in China
(Xinhua) 16:07, May 08, 2024
SINGAPORE, May 8 (Xinhua) -- Singapore's SP Group entered a strategic alliance with China Merchants Bank (CMB) Financial Leasing to support the deployment of renewable energy solutions in China, the energy supplier announced Wednesday.
The SP Group is expected to receive up to 8 billion yuan (1.12 billion U.S. dollars) in the following three years to support its projects, including solar farms, distributed solar photovoltaic, energy storage, and district cooling and heating.
"SP Group is committed to empowering a clean energy future for China and looks forward to working with like-minded financiers to advance the clean energy transition," said Loong Hui Chee, chief financial officer of SP Group.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's clean energy sectors gain edge via innovation, supply chain
- Country makes solar affordable worldwide
- China's new energy sector far from 'overcapacity' against massive market demand
- Analysis: Does China really have excess clean energy products?
- China's Q1 new-energy power generation installation surges; 'overcapacity theory' fake: experts
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.