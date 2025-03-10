Hydrogen energy industry poised to drive future growth

16:16, March 10, 2025 By Yan Dongjie ( Chinadaily.com.cn

The hydrogen energy industry is set to become a critical sector for strategic emerging industries and future industries, said Zhang Ronghua, a deputy to the National People's Congress and chairwoman of Tianjin Rockcheck Group, during the ongoing two sessions.

"The government's work report this year explicitly mentioned 'developing new quality productive forces according to local conditions' and 'fostering and expanding emerging industries," she said in an interview with China Daily.

Driven by China's "dual carbon" goals unveiled in 2020 — peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060, the country has become the world's largest hydrogen producer, achieving technological breakthroughs across the hydrogen industry chain.

Regarding practices in Tianjin, Zhang said the city is advancing the application of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles in the transportation sector through strategic policy planning, financial support and the construction of demonstration industrial parks.

Currently, commercial hydrogen refueling stations have been built to support these efforts, creating a comprehensive application scenario. Her company, Rockcheck Group, recently rolled out the nation's first batch of 100 pieces of 200-kilowatt hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty trucks, marking a significant milestone in high-powered hydrogen truck commercialization in China. After four years of dedicated work within the industry, the company has developed mature hydrogen energy solutions that will be promoted in regions with abundant resources.

Zhang, as a female entrepreneur, said that Chinese women have made significant progress in education, career development and ideological perspectives.

"They have broken through industry barriers to enter core fields, such as scientific research and aerospace, showcasing their intelligence and responsibilities to highlight the spirit of the new era," she said.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)