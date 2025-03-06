We Are China

China's first batch of 200KW hydrogen-powered heavy trucks roll off production line

Ecns.cn) 16:56, March 06, 2025

A 200-kilowatt hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck rolls off the production line in Tianjin, March 5, 2025. (China News Service/Tong Yu)

China's first batch of 100 200-kilowatt hydrogen-powered heavy-duty trucks, with a maximum driving range exceeding 700 kilometers, rolled off production line on Wednesday.

