Antarctic Odyssey | Into the Inland
(People's Daily App) 14:50, March 27, 2025
In the heart of Antarctica, far from the comforts of home, the inland team members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition face one of the harshest environments on Earth. Seven chapters, countless stories. Join us as we journey deep into Antarctica through the eyes of four inland team members.
(Produced by Xie Runjia, Chen Lidan, Zou Yun and Liu Shiyao)
