China's icebreaker Xuelong 2 opens to visitors in New Zealand
(Xinhua) 08:44, March 19, 2025
WELLINGTON, March 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, opened its decks to the public on Tuesday at Lyttelton Harbor in Christchurch, New Zealand, attracting around 600 visitors, including local officials and members of the public.
Currently on China's 41st Antarctic expedition, the Xuelong 2 is making its second stop in Christchurch on this voyage.
As part of the visit, Chinese and New Zealand Antarctic researchers held an academic seminar aboard the vessel, discussing polar marine biology, chemistry and geology.
During its port call, the Xuelong 2 conducted personnel rotations and resupplied before continuing its mission in the Ross Sea for an oceanic survey.
