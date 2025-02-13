China's icebreaker Xuelong-2 conducts marine ecosystem survey in Amundsen Sea

Xinhua) 08:20, February 13, 2025

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team work on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 4, 2025. Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, or Snow Dragon 2, is conducting a month-long marine ecosystem survey in the Amundsen Sea, which include a comprehensive investigation and monitoring of biological ecology, water, sedimentary and atmospheric environment, and pollutant distribution. (Xinhua/Huang Taoming)

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team takes a picture of a zooplankter with microscope on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 2, 2025.

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team adjusts to release equipment for collecting marine sediment samples on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 9, 2025.

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team release equipment to collect marine sediment samples on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 9, 2025.

A picture taken with a microscope shows a zooplankter caught in the Amundsen Sea, Jan. 26, 2025.

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team read riddles on the occasion of the Lantern Festival on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 12, 2025.

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team release subsurface buoy on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 4, 2025.

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team operates devices to release equipment for collecting marine sediment samples on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 9, 2025.

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team disassembles equipment for collecting marine sediment samples on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 10, 2025.

A member of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team prepares to release subsurface buoy on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 4, 2025.

Members of China's 41st Antarctic expedition team prepare to release equipment for collecting marine sediment samples on board of Chinese research icebreaker Xuelong 2, Feb. 9, 2025.

