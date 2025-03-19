Home>>
Antarctic Odyssey | Penguin 101
(People's Daily App) 16:05, March 19, 2025
Ever wondered what life is like for a penguin in the wildest, coldest place on Earth? Join us on a journey to meet four of the 18 species of penguin.
(Produced by Xie Runjia, Chen Lidan, Zou Yun and Liu Shiyao)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- China's 41st Antarctic expedition team deploys cutting-edge drill to gather data
- Chinese scientists identify six new genera of Antarctic bacteria
- How's China's youngest scientific research station in Antarctica after one year of operation
- China's Qinling Antarctica station powered by clean energy
- China’s first Antarctic ecological subsurface mooring buoy successfully retrieved
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.