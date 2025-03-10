Chinese scientists identify six new genera of Antarctic bacteria

Xinhua) 09:05, March 10, 2025

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Researchers from the Polar Research Institute of China (PRIC) have identified and published six new genera and seven new species of Antarctic bacteria, as announced by China's 41st Antarctic expedition team.

The discoveries were made through the analysis of Antarctic samples collected during multiple voyages.

The PRIC has successfully standardized the preservation of over 3,500 strains of polar microorganisms, accumulating nearly 30,000 samples across 185 genera. This extensive collection provides a solid theoretical foundation for the future exploration and utilization of new polar microbial resources, according to the expedition team.

The unique ecosystems of the south and north poles, shaped by long-term geographic isolation, remain pristine and host a wealth of novel microbial strains.

These microorganisms represent a valuable resource for studying biological genetics and species diversity. Their potential applications are vast, spanning biopharmaceuticals, cosmetic development, industrial enzyme production, and the protection and restoration of extreme environments.

