Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025 opens in Hainan

Xinhua) 13:02, March 27, 2025

BOAO, Hainan, March 27 (Xinhua) -- The Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2025 opened on Thursday in Boao, south China's Hainan Province.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attended the opening ceremony.

Founded in 2001, the BFA is a non-governmental and non-profit international organization committed to promoting regional economic integration and bringing Asian countries closer to their development goals. Running from March 25 to 28, this year's conference is themed "Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future."

