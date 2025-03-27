Chinese company donates home appliances to South Africa's largest hospital

JOHANNESBURG, March 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese manufacturer Hisense on Wednesday donated home appliances to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, South Africa's largest hospital, in Johannesburg to help improve patients' experience.

Hisense South Africa handed over the donation of laundry appliances and air conditioning units worth over 300,000 rands (about 16,430 U.S. dollars) to the hospital. The donation included 20 top-loader washing machines, 20 tumble dryers, and seven air conditioning units.

"When we learned of the challenges facing Baragwanath, particularly the lack of laundry and cooling appliances in Johannesburg's summer heat, we knew we had to act... We are proud to be here today, and we are committed to continuing this journey of impact," said Luna Nortje, deputy general manager of Hisense South Africa.

Nthabiseng Makgana, chief executive officer of Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, welcomed the donation. "This donation is more than just machines. It is about creating a healing space, where patients feel cared for, and our medical staff are equipped to do their best," he said.

"We are deeply grateful to Hisense South Africa and their partners for stepping forward with practical support and a long-term commitment to providing public institutions in our country with access to the technology they so desperately need," Makgana added.

As Africa's largest medical facility, Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital provides treatment for patients across the region, the continent, and beyond.

