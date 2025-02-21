South African president meets Chinese FM to deepen bilateral cooperation

Xinhua) 09:22, February 21, 2025

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Feb. 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- South African President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Thursday, pledging to deepen bilateral cooperation in various areas.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Johannesburg. Wang is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

During the meeting, Ramaphosa asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping and expressed his heartfelt thanks to China for its firm support for South Africa's struggle for national independence and its valuable help in accelerating national development.

South Africa, which cherishes the high-level mutual trust between the two countries and regards China as a reliable friend, will continue to firmly adhere to the One-China policy, said Ramaphosa.

The president pledged that his country is willing to deepen practical cooperation in various areas with China and to push for greater achievements of the all-round strategic cooperative partnership between South Africa and China.

For his part, Wang conveyed the warm greetings from President Xi to Ramaphosa, saying that China and South Africa have always understood and supported each other and carried out close exchanges, communication and coordination, which demonstrates the high level of bilateral relations.

In the face of the current complex and volatile international situation, China will maintain its strategic focus and firmly run its own affairs well, said Wang.

He noted that China, which is pursuing Chinese-style modernization in an all-round way, stands ready to work with South Africa and other countries to promote world modernization.

China appreciates South Africa's adherence to the One-China principle and standing on the right side of history, said the foreign minister. In the process of South Africa's development and revitalization, China will always be a trustworthy and reliable friend and partner of South Africa and will continue to provide assistance within its capacity, he added.

Noting that both China and South Africa are important members of the Global South, Wang said China supports South Africa in fulfilling its responsibilities as the G20 presidency, putting development at the center of the international agenda, giving a strong voice to the Global South, enhancing the unity of the Global South, pooling the joint efforts of developing countries, and pushing the G20 to make due efforts for global growth and people's well-being.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)