Chinese companies to provide green energy solutions in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Hisense South Africa and China National Building Material Group (CNBM) on Tuesday signed a strategic cooperation agreement to provide smart energy solutions in South Africa.
The deal was inked in Johannesburg, where the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2025, one of Africa's largest renewable energy exhibitions, is currently taking place.
After the signing ceremony, Jiang Fei, general manager of CNBM Overseas Cooperation, told Xinhua the new partnership will help South Africans access energy-efficient products.
"We are looking at providing new renewable solutions to help address the electricity shortages in South Africa. We see a great potential market for many of our smart solutions," said Jiang.
She said Hisense South Africa and CNBM will provide smart meters, charging stations, energy storage solutions and other smart solutions for South Africa's transition to clean energy.
Starting on Tuesday, the Solar and Storage Live Africa 2025 will run until Thursday, with many Chinese companies, including Huawei, showcasing their products and solutions.
