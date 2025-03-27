China fast-tracks modern ecological, environmental monitoring system

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating the establishment of a modern ecological and environmental monitoring system, a government official said on Wednesday.

The establishment of a comprehensive aerial, terrestrial and maritime monitoring network is the most fundamental and essential task in building a modern monitoring system, said Jiang Huohua, head of the ecological and environmental monitoring department of the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technologies and satellite remote-sensing will play increasingly significant roles in ecological and environmental monitoring, he said, citing the in-field application of DeepSeek as an example.

The ministry has rolled out policies to boost the development of environmental protection robots and remote-operation equipment for environmental monitoring, amid a variety of efforts to boost the application of new technology, he said.

Remote-sensing methods, including methods that use satellites and drones, are set to play increasingly significant roles in environmental protection. The ministry will enhance the country's satellite remote-sensing monitoring capabilities, leveraging the unique advantages of remote-sensing technology and exploring synergistic applications with large AI models, he said.

