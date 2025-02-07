Chinese researchers propose sustainable water treatment strategies with focus on emerging contaminants

February 07, 2025

A staff member of a municipal cleanup team looks at the Danjiangkou Reservoir in central China's Hubei Province, Nov. 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

SHENZHEN, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese research team has proposed new strategies for sustainable water treatment with a focus on chemicals of emerging concern (CECs).

CECs such as pesticides, industrial additives and disinfection byproducts have been increasingly detected in drinking water and blood serum samples.

Existing water treatment technologies are generally limited in their ability to remove CECs, and often face challenges such as high energy consumption, excessive chemical use and increased carbon emissions.

Researchers from the Harbin Institute of Technology's Shenzhen campus proposed that integrating riverbank filtration with reverse osmosis could effectively mitigate the water-quality and health risks posed by CECs.

They noted that after this proposed treatment, cancer and non-cancer disease risks in drinking water would both fall below the safety thresholds recommended by the World Health Organization.

Additionally, their study found that by utilizing membrane-based water treatment technology that minimizes chemical usage and enhances efficiency, while also extending the lifespan of membrane modules and improving energy recovery, the environmental impact on the atmosphere, water and soil ecosystems throughout the entire water treatment life cycle can be reduced significantly.

The research team also noted that these approaches could facilitate the development and application of safe, sustainable, low-carbon water treatment systems -- particularly in countries and regions that have advanced clean energy technologies, and where renewable energy has a high proportion in the overall energy capacity.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

