China announces stricter emissions standards for coking industry

Xinhua) 09:33, January 21, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- China has announced new, stricter emissions standards for the coking industry to further reduce air pollutant discharge and promote the sector's high-quality development, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

The new standards, which will replace the current standards implemented in 2012, could slash the industry's emissions of particulate matter and sulfur dioxide by 50 percent and 40 percent, respectively, ministry spokesperson Pei Xiaofei told a press conference on Monday.

Additionally, Pei said, the coking plants are expected to discharge 70 percent less nitrogen oxides and 50 percent less volatile organic compounds under the stricter standards.

The new emissions rules will come into force on April 1 this year for new coking plants. Existing factories will have a transition period for upgrades and adjustments. They must comply with the new standards from Jan. 1, 2027.

Pei said that currently, all the requirements of the new regulations are supported by mature, feasible technologies and would not demand extensive modifications for most enterprises.

China is the largest producer of coke in the world. Its coke output stood at 490 million tonnes in 2023, accounting for over 70 percent of the global total.

In 2024, the proportion of days with good air quality in China reached 87.2 percent, up 1.7 percentage points from the previous year, as the country continued its efforts to improve environmental conditions, according to data the ministry revealed previously.

