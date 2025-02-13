China to keep hazardous waste landfill within 10 percent by 2030

Xinhua) 09:24, February 13, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment has announced that by 2030, the proportion of hazardous waste sent to landfills will be controlled to within 10 percent of total hazardous waste treatment, as part of a broader effort to strengthen environmental risk management.

In a guideline released on Wednesday, the ministry outlined a phased approach to digitalize hazardous waste management and reduce landfill dependency. By 2026, all key hazardous waste facilities will be required to implement full-process digital monitoring systems, with coverage extending to all relevant facilities nationwide by 2027.

The ministry plans to progressively restrict the direct landfilling of hazardous waste that can be reduced through utilization or incineration.

For medical waste management, the guideline urges efforts to establish a comprehensive disposal system that ensures sufficient treatment capacity at the municipal level. The system will integrate centralized and on-site treatment facilities in remote regions, while improving capacity for both normal and emergency situations.

The ministry also promotes alternative treatment methods, which will allow qualified hazardous waste incineration facilities and municipal waste incinerators to process medical waste when necessary, particularly in emergency situations.

