Senior political advisors urged to contribute to sound implementation of five-year plan

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, presides over the 34th Chairpersons Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee and delivers a speech in Beijing, capital of China, March 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

BEIJING, March 26 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Wednesday urged senior political advisors to help build consensus, pool wisdom and inspire efforts to accomplish the goals and targets outlined in the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) and to ensure a good start for the next five-year plan period.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), made the remarks at the 34th Chairperson's Council meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

Wang called for efforts to carry out in-depth research and deliberation on the implementation of a holistic approach to national security, the increase of people's well-being, and the improvement of social governance system, among other issues.

He also urged efforts to promote the education campaign aimed at implementing the central Party leadership's eight-point decision on improving work conduct, and to exercise full and rigorous Party self-governance.

