Meeting of China Economic and Social Council (CESC) held in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:13, March 11, 2025

President of the China Economic and Social Council (CESC) Wang Dongfeng, also vice chairman and secretary-general of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, attends a meeting of the CESC in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

