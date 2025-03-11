China's top political advisor visits press representatives
Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, visits representatives of the press who covered the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. Wang extended greetings to the journalists. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
BEIJING, March 10 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning on Monday visited representatives of the press who covered the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).
Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, extended greetings to the journalists.
He commended the contribution made by media outlets and the journalists to the annual session's success. He expressed the hope that media outlets will pay constant attention to and continue their support for the CPPCC.
The session concluded Monday in Beijing.
