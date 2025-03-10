CPPCC members attend group interview ahead of closing meeting

Xinhua) 09:01, March 10, 2025

Lian Yuming, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Chen Xingcan, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

Fu Xiaoyun, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

Huang Liping, a member of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), attends a group interview ahead of the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 10, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

