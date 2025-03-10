China's top political advisory body holds 3rd plenary meeting of annual session

Xinhua) 08:06, March 10, 2025

The third plenary meeting of the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liangkuai)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, held the third plenary meeting of the ongoing annual session on Sunday.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the meeting.

During the meeting, 14 national political advisors shared their views on a wide range of topics.

Senior officials from the CPC Central Committee and the State Council were invited to hear the suggestions.

Tu Haiming praised the recent positive developments in Hong Kong, saying that they once again prove that the region can always count on the motherland.

He stressed the need to boost cultural confidence and national identification among local residents for the steady and continued success of "one country, two systems."

Zhang Guanghan urged the swift establishment of a comprehensive cultural heritage protection framework, calling for improvements to laws and regulations, the development of new oversight means, and more efforts to raise public awareness.

He added that efforts must be made to ensure the entire society participates in, supports, and promotes the systemic protection and unified oversight of cultural heritage.

Zhao Yingmin called for measures to modernize environmental governance systems and capacities.

Work need to be done to coordinate carbon emission reduction, pollution mitigation, green development, and economic growth, he added.

