China's top political advisory body makes preparations for closing annual session

Xinhua) 08:58, March 10, 2025

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), presides over a standing committee meeting of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

BEIJING, March 9 (Xinhua) -- The 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, on Sunday held a standing committee meeting to make preparations for the conclusion of its annual session.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting.

The meeting approved a series of documents, including a draft resolution on the work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee, and a draft political resolution of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee.

The meeting decided to submit these documents for review at the closing meeting of the third session of the 14th CPPCC National Committee on Monday.

Before the standing committee meeting, Wang also chaired a meeting of the Chairpersons Council of the CPPCC National Committee.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, chairs a meeting of the Chairpersons Council of the 14th CPPCC National Committee in Beijing, capital of China, March 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)