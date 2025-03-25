Meeting on handling proposals from annual political advisory session held in Beijing

Xinhua) 15:53, March 25, 2025

BEIJING, March 25 (Xinhua) -- A meeting on the handling of proposals submitted at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), China's top political advisory body, was held in Beijing on Tuesday.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and vice chairperson of the CPPCC National Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered remarks.

Shi said the CPPCC has enhanced the proposal handling system, further improving the quality and efficiency of proposal processing while effectively highlighting the crucial role that proposals play in reflecting public sentiment and supporting informed decision-making.

He also underscored efforts to enhance the analysis and research of proposals, actively incorporate constructive feedback, and scientifically formulate countermeasures, aiming to foster a strong connection between effective proposal handling and problem-solving.

The goal is to utilize high-quality proposal processing to support high-quality development and better leverage the role of CPPCC proposals in comprehensively deepening reforms and advancing Chinese modernization, Shi added.

