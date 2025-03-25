Strawberry industry thrives in E China's Jiangsu

Chen Zhenghai checks the growth of strawberries in a greenhouse of a modern agricultural industry demonstration park in Xinmin village, Yandu district, Yancheng city of east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Mengjiao)

East China's Jiangsu Province has vigorously developed its strawberry industry, contributing to the country's rural revitalization drive.

According to the Jiangsu Provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, by the end of 2024, Jiangsu had nearly 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of strawberry fields, producing over 500,000 tonnes of strawberries, ranking fourth in the country in terms of production scale.

Starting from 120 mu of scattered strawberry fields 18 years ago, Xinmin village, Yandu district, Yancheng city of Jiangsu is now home to a modern agricultural industry demonstration park spanning over 3,200 mu. The annual per capita net income of the village has increased from 19,000 yuan (about $2,617) initially to 45,000 yuan last year.

Last summer, strawberry farmer Chen Zhenghai walked into the modern strawberry greenhouse of the demonstration park for the first time. Standing 8 meters tall, it features a vertical planting system, biological pest treatment, integrated water and fertilizer systems for the roots, and electric heating pipes. Left in awe, Chen decided on the spot to lease 5 mu.

Photo shows a greenhouse of a modern agricultural industry demonstration park in Xinmin village, Yandu district, Yancheng city of east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Mengjiao)

Each mu of traditional strawberry greenhouses yields around 2,000 kilograms and brings in about 35,000 yuan on average, while the modern one produces nearly 3,500 kilograms with an income of up to 50,000 yuan per mu. What's even more impressive is that the rental costs have already been recouped before the first batch of strawberries is completely harvested.

"The strawberry racks are height-adjustable, so picking strawberries feels like grabbing items off a supermarket shelf," said Dong Zhaofu, Party chief of Xinmin village. Dong continued that the demonstration park yields around 40 tonnes of strawberries each day, with 30 percent sold through tourist-picking. The village anticipates receiving nearly 100,000 tourist visits in this harvesting season.

In addition, the village is cooperating with the Jiangsu Academy of Agricultural Sciences on developing new strawberry varieties. 130 households are involved in strawberry seedling cultivation, adding over 11 million yuan to their annual income.

A technician checks the pipelines in a greenhouse of a modern agricultural industry demonstration park in Xinmin village, Yandu district, Yancheng city of east China's Jiangsu Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Mengjiao)

"The success of Yandu strawberries lies in new technologies, innovative models, and efforts to develop new quality productive forces," explained Xie Zhaobiao, director of Yandu's district agricultural technology promotion center.

Xie added that Yandu strawberries, a product labeled with China's Geographical Indications (GI) designation, a mark of authenticity and quality, are cultivated across 13,000 mu with an annual output value exceeding 1 billion yuan, directly boosting the income of 25,000 strawberry households. "Our strawberries have gained a strong reputation. The 10th International Strawberry Symposium, known as the 'Olympics of the Strawberry World,' was recently held in Yandu."

Similarly, Nanjing Golden Manor Agricultural Products Co., Ltd. in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu, is home to over 5,000 mu of strawberry fields. The company extended the shelf life of strawberries using rapid pre-cooling and plasma sterilization technology, exporting strawberries to Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and other countries, according to Wu Zhongping, president of the company. "I also attended the 10th International Strawberry Symposium and shared my experience with colleagues from various countries," Wu said.

Moreover, Jurong city of Jiangsu is eyeing deep processing of strawberries. "Our company just received an order for 10,000 bottles of strawberry jam," said Zhao Huapeng, executive of Jurong Huada Agriculture Products Process Co., Ltd. Zhao added that strawberry-related products of the company consume more than 200 tonnes of strawberries annually, with approximately half of the raw materials sourced locally.

