China, ASEAN most appealing in Asia for foreign investments: report

BOAO, Hainan, March 25 (Xinhua) -- Global foreign investments have increased their reliance on Asian economies amid fluctuations, and China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are the most appealing economies in Asia, according to a report released by the Boao Forum for Asia Tuesday.

The inward and outward foreign direct investment (FDI) dependence of Asian economies on the region itself reached 49.15 percent in 2023, the forum's Asian Economic Outlook and Integration Progress Annual Report 2025 said.

From the perspective of two-way dependence on FDI in Asia, China remained the economy most reliant on Asian FDI flows, followed by Indonesia, with their dependence rates exceeding 80 percent and 75 percent respectively.

