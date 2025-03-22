Foreign-funded enterprises increase investment, expand production in east China

Xinhua) 13:22, March 22, 2025

XIAMEN, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Foreign investors have actively increased investment and expanded production in east China's Fujian Province, expressing enthusiasm for investment and firm confidence in China.

At the engine overhaul workshop of Taikoo Engine Services (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., an engineering branch of the multinational company Swire Group, maintenance engineers are busy repairing dozens of engines. Founded in 2008, the enterprise is a global one-stop aviation maintenance base in Xiamen.

Simon Smith, director and general manager of the company, said that they saw revenue grow by over 30 percent in 2024. Moreover, he anticipates continued growth, projecting a compound annual growth rate of at least 5 percent for the next decade.

According to Smith, the enterprise plans to invest around 100 million U.S. dollars in new technology and product development over the next few years. "We are going to invest in 4D inspection technologies, drone robotics, and AI technology, and build a 9,500-square-meter expansion to our facility which should be completed by January 2026," he said.

For Smith, the Chinese market is both huge and important, and it will continue to be central to their opportunities in the future. "The aviation market is growing in China, and it presents a lot of opportunities to grow with it," he said.

Alu Rehab (Xiamen) Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Germany-headquartered Meyra Group, a global leader in wheelchairs and rehabilitation aids, has been a witness to China's steady development over the years. In 2024, they enjoyed a record year in both turnover and the number of units sold.

"The potential of China is huge. Our sales in the Chinese market over the last two years have increased. We have just talked to the distributors about this year and they are very optimistic for 2025," said Jan Laegaard Broni, Meyra Group's executive vice president. "So for sure, we'll put more focus into domestic sales and activities in China."

"We always invest in research and development (R&D). This is what we have done for the last 15 years -- investing in the future in China because we have always believed the potential is there," he said.

The new Xiamen Industrial Park, currently under construction and intended for rental by Schneider Electric, is more than double the size of its existing factory in Xiamen. It is expected to double its production capacity over the next five years.

"The park will become a major R&D center, manufacturing center and supply hub for Schneider Electric to serve the global medium voltage market, which shows that the company has been optimistic about the Chinese market and we are determined to deepen the operations in Xiamen," said Frederic Godemel, executive vice president, energy management, Schneider Electric.

According to Godemel, China has always been an important source of innovation for Schneider Electric globally. Schneider Electric will continue to reinforce the "China Hub" strategy and continue to increase investment in innovation.

In recent years, foreign investors have maintained strong enthusiasm for investing in Fujian, further deepening their presence in the Chinese market.

Data show that in 2024, there were 102 newly introduced projects with an investment of more than 1 billion yuan (about 139.48 million U.S. dollars) each in Fujian Province, with the number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises increasing by 9.7 percent. By the end of 2024, more than 75,000 enterprises had been set up by foreign investors in Fujian, and the actual use of foreign investment exceeded 150 billion U.S. dollars.

In 2024, Fujian formulated and implemented a slew of measures to improve the quality and efficiency of foreign investment and protect the national treatment of foreign-invested enterprises. In February this year, China issued an action plan to stabilize foreign investment in 2025. Per the plan, China will support pilot regions in effectively implementing opening-up policies related to such areas as value-added telecommunication, biotechnology and wholly foreign-owned hospitals, providing whole-journey services for foreign-invested projects in these sectors.

"China's proposal of high-quality development and new quality productive forces will undoubtedly bring more development opportunities for multinational enterprises. The Chinese market is very attractive. Schneider Electric is full of confidence in deepening our presence in the Chinese market," said Godemel.

