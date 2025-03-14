China remains top destination for transnational investment: foreign ministry

Xinhua) 09:10, March 14, 2025

BEIJING, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Official data has shown that China remains a top destination for transnational investment, and China welcomes foreign firms to invest in the country, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a regular news briefing on Thursday.

Mao said that the number of foreign-funded companies in China had grown to nearly 1.24 million by 2024, with actual utilized foreign investment amounting to 20.6 trillion yuan (2.87 trillion U.S. dollars).

Some 60,000 foreign-invested companies were established in China in 2024 alone, a 9.9 percent year-on-year increase. The return rate of FDI in China has remained at approximately 9 percent over the past five years, ranking among the highest around the world, she said.

This year's government work report notes that China will encourage foreign investors to increase their reinvestment in the country, and it will ensure equal treatment for foreign-funded enterprises in fields such as production factor access, license applications, standards setting and government procurement, Mao said.

"No matter how the external environment changes, China has always fulfilled its commitment to high-level opening-up. China welcomes foreign companies to invest and deepen their presence in China to share its dividends and achieve common development," she said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)