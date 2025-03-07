China welcomes international investment in technology enterprises: central bank governor

Xinhua) 09:12, March 07, 2025

BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes international investors to invest in the country's technology enterprises, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, China opposes the instrumentalization and politicization of market-based investment activities, as well as the establishment of unfair investment barriers, Pan told a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.

Noting that China's technological innovation is vibrant, Pan said the central bank, in collaboration with relevant departments, has in recent years increased financial support for technological innovation by comprehensively utilizing tools such as equity, debt and insurance.

