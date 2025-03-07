Home>>
China welcomes international investment in technology enterprises: central bank governor
(Xinhua) 09:12, March 07, 2025
BEIJING, March 6 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes international investors to invest in the country's technology enterprises, Pan Gongsheng, governor of the People's Bank of China, said on Thursday.
Meanwhile, China opposes the instrumentalization and politicization of market-based investment activities, as well as the establishment of unfair investment barriers, Pan told a press conference on the sidelines of the third session of the 14th National People's Congress.
Noting that China's technological innovation is vibrant, Pan said the central bank, in collaboration with relevant departments, has in recent years increased financial support for technological innovation by comprehensively utilizing tools such as equity, debt and insurance.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- China FAW and Audi AG co-author a new chapter of 'China-crafted intelligence' in the AI era
- Tea gardens across Wuyi County enter harvest season
- Mesmerizing performance! Learn a few signature moves of Tengxian Lion Dance in south China
- Winter wheat harvest in Ximeng Wa Autonomous County, SW China's Yunnan
Related Stories
- China ramps up efforts to stabilize foreign investment with 2025 action plan
- China approves 13 foreign-invested telecom firms for value-added services in major cities: MIIT
- China's first wholly foreign-owned tertiary general hospital opens in Tianjin
- Policy to drive rebound of foreign equity investment
- China remains highly attractive to foreign investment, number of foreign-funded enterprises still rising: MOFCOM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.