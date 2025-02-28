China approves 13 foreign-invested telecom firms for value-added services in major cities: MIIT

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Friday announced that it has granted pilot approvals for value-added services for 13 foreign-funded telecom operators in Beijing, Shanghai, Hainan, and Shenzhen, Xinhua News Agency reported. This move is part of China's ongoing efforts to expand market access and promote high-level opening-up in the telecommunications sector.

The move is a big milestone in China's information and communication industry opening-up, reflecting China's alignment with international high standards and efforts to deepen reform and advance institutional openness, the MIIT said on its official WeChat account on Friday.

The newly registered companies, including Deutsche Telekom (China) Communication Technology Co, and Siemens Digital Technology (Shenzhen) Co, will offer a range of services such as internet access and information services, said the report.

The expansion will bring more diverse and high-quality telecommunication services to Chinese consumers, further invigorate the market, and meet the increasing demand for digital living experience.

China saw the establishment of 2,400 new foreign-invested enterprises in the telecommunication sector, as of the end of February 2025, marking a 30 percent year-on-year increase, according to the report.

Foreign investment is a key aspect of promoting high-standard opening-up, and plays a significant role in fostering new quality productive forces and advancing Chinese modernization.

This initiative aligns with China's broader strategy to attract foreign investment and enhance market vitality, as outlined in an action plan to stabilize foreign investment in 2025, which was approved by a State Council executive meeting on February 20.

China will support pilot regions in effectively implementing opening-up policies related to such areas as value-added telecommunication, biotechnology, and wholly foreign-owned hospitals, providing whole-journey services for foreign-invested projects in these sectors. The country will continue expanding its pilot programs to open up fields such as telecommunication and medical services, per the plan.

In order to deepen reforms, create a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment, and further open up the telecommunications sector, the MIIT will continue to support foreign-invested companies in participating in China's digital economy and contribute to the country's high-quality development.

