China maintains stable trade policies, welcomes foreign investment: commerce minister

Xinhua) 09:06, March 19, 2025

BEIJING, March 18 (Xinhua) -- China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said the country's trade policies toward trading partners, including the European Union, have consistently been stable, and welcomed European companies to increase their investment in China.

Wang made the remarks on Monday during a meeting with Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury, according to a statement released by the ministry on Tuesday.

While the global economy faces severe challenges, the long-term positive trend of China's economy remains unchanged as the economy enjoys strong resilience, huge potential, and vitality, Wang said, adding that China is confident in its ability to continue to achieve stable economic growth.

He said that despite changes in the external environment, China's policies and expectations remain stable.

China will continue to advance high-level opening up, optimize the business environment, and vigorously encourage foreign investment, the minister said.

Wang expressed his hope that European companies, including Airbus, would seize opportunities to increase their investment in China and deepen industrial cooperation in a bid to contribute more quality products and services to both China and the rest of the world.

Faury said that Airbus has been in China for over 30 years and has been committed to developing its business and partnerships in the country.

As a multinational company, Airbus looks forward to stability and certainty in global economic development and does not wish to see uncertainties arising from any additional tariff policies, Faury said.

Airbus remains optimistic about the Chinese market and will continue to expand its investment and presence in the country for better development in the future, Faury added.

